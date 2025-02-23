Teenage boy stabbed in front of horrified shoppers at Nottingham Primark

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenage boy has been stabbed in front of horrified shoppers in a Primark store in Nottingham city centre.

The 17-year-old was seriously injured in the “appalling act of violence” on Long Row on Sunday morning.

He was slashed in the chest in the shop at around 11.30am before being rushed to hospital.

Nottinghamshire Police said the attacker is still on the run after a suspect fled the scene in the direction of Market Square.

Officers believe a fight broke out between a group of young people outside the store before the attack happened.

Detective Inspector Paul Shortt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling act of violence carried out in full view of members of the public.

“A team of detectives is now working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident.”

The force is asking witnesses to come forward with information.

More follows...