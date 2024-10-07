81-year-old man given suspended sentence for Nottingham disorder assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A pensioner thought to be the oldest person charged with involvement in post-Southport attacks disorder has been handed a suspended sentence at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

A court spokeswoman said a charge of threatening behaviour against 81-year-old Keith Edwards was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Edwards instead pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating and was given a 28-day suspended sentence order, suspended for two years, and told to pay £85 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge, the court official said.

At the time Edwards was charged, the Crown Prosecution Service said he was one of nine people who were accused of offences connected to unrest in Nottingham city centre on Saturday August 3, following a far-right rally and a counter-protest.

At a previous hearing, the court was told Edwards, of Kinglake Place, Nottingham, was accused of standing on a protester’s leg.