81-year-old man given suspended sentence for Nottingham disorder assault

Keith Edwards was one of nine people accused of offences connected to unrest in the city centre on August 3, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Matthew Cooper
Monday 07 October 2024 17:22
Keith Edwards pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating (Sophie Robinson/PA)
Keith Edwards pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating (Sophie Robinson/PA) (PA Wire)

A pensioner thought to be the oldest person charged with involvement in post-Southport attacks disorder has been handed a suspended sentence at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

A court spokeswoman said a charge of threatening behaviour against 81-year-old Keith Edwards was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Edwards instead pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating and was given a 28-day suspended sentence order, suspended for two years, and told to pay £85 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge, the court official said.

At the time Edwards was charged, the Crown Prosecution Service said he was one of nine people who were accused of offences connected to unrest in Nottingham city centre on Saturday August 3, following a far-right rally and a counter-protest.

At a previous hearing, the court was told Edwards, of Kinglake Place, Nottingham, was accused of standing on a protester’s leg.

