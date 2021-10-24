Man wakes up to find ‘I will kill you’ scrawled on bathroom mirror in toothpaste

Police have launched an investigation after a man woke up to find “I will kill you” written on his bathroom mirror with toothpaste.

The 23-year-old also found a smiley face drawn in toothpaste on a glass shower screen at his Nottingham city centre flat.

Police have shared images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident earlier this month.

Police say they wish to speak to these two men in connection with the incident (Nottinghamshire Police)

In the photos, the pair were seen walking up a flight of stairs, with one of them - who had shaved hair and wore a black top - carrying cans of beer.

The other man had a moustache and wore glasses, a cap and a dark jumper saying “Michigan State”.

Speaking about the incident, Ryan Horvath from Nottinghamshire Police said: “It is unacceptable that anyone should be threatened in this way.”

He added: “The impact of such threats can be profound and that is why we are taking this report extremely seriously.”

The incident took place at a flat in Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham city centre, Nottinghamshire Police said.

It is believed to have happened on 10 October.

PC Horvath said enquiries were ongoing.

He urged anyone who recognises the two men in the image shared to contact police on 101 and quote incident 238 of 10 October.