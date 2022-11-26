Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Husband who lost wife and daughters in flat fire says they were planning new life in America

Aboubacarr Drammeh said his wife was a “very faithful” and “compassionate” person

Joe Middleton
Saturday 26 November 2022 08:55
<p>Aboubacarr Drammeh, his wife Fatoumatt and daughters Fatimah and Naeemah </p>

Aboubacarr Drammeh, his wife Fatoumatt and daughters Fatimah and Naeemah

(Nottinghamshire Police)

A devastated husband has explained how his wife and two children were set to join him for a new life in America before they were killed in a Nottingham flat fire.

Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, was in the process of securing visas for his wife Fatoumatta Hydara and their two young daughters so they could join him in Minnesota, where he works as a biomedical technologist.

However a fire broke out at their flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. Three-year-old Fatimah and one-year-old Naeemah died shortly after arriving at hospital, while Fatoumatta died two days later.

A neighbour of the young family, Jamie Barrow, 31, from Clifton, Nottingham, was charged with three counts of murder on Thursday and made a first appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the next day.

Aboubacarr, who was introduced to Fatoumatta through her uncle, said they had so much to look forward to as a family.

“The plan was to move Fatoumatta and the kids to America so we could all live together. We had an interview booked for November 29 and that would have been the final interview before we would hopefully have secured their visas.

“That’s not going to happen now and I can’t understand why.”

Aboubacarr revealed the moment he learnt of the death of his wife and two young daughters. He said: “It was 5am when I got the call. I was praying and afterwards I saw I had missed five calls from the children’s grandmother. I called back and she started crying. She said there had been a fire and the kids didn’t make it and that Fatoumatta was in the intensive care unit.

Fatoumatta Hydara and her two young children

(Nottinghamshire Police)

“I just went straight to the airport and flew back alone to the UK. I’ve done that journey so many times but all the other times it’s been exciting because I was going to see my family. This time around… I still can’t recall it. It’s just a blur.”

He described his wife as a gentle person who was kind to everyone she met. “Fatoumatta was a very faithful person,” Aboubacarr said. “She was a Muslim and she truly believed in her faith. She was caring and very compassionate. She’d help whoever she could.

“She loved the kids. They did a lot of baking together and fun things in the house. They would make cookies and cupcakes and loved putting the icing on the cakes.

“We also really enjoyed vacations. We’ve been to places like Edinburgh, Plymouth and The Gambia, where we’re both from.

“We just wanted to bring the kids up to be role models and good citizens. We wanted to move to the US but regardless of where we are in the world the most important thing to us was to give them a better life and a good education.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in