A murder investigation has been launched after two children died and a woman was left critically injured in a fire at a flat in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The fire occurred in the first-floor flat of a two-storey residential property in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, at around 3.17am on Sunday.

Fire crews tackled the blaze, and it was extinguished at around 4am.

A woman and two children, aged three and one, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

They were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, the two children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman remains in a critical condition, police added.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg McGill, who is leading the investigation, said: “These are tragic and very sad circumstances, and my thoughts are with the family of those involved.

“Following a joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service we have established that the fire was started deliberately.

“We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at that time and saw something suspicious to please come forward and help us with the investigation.

“We have a team of detectives who are working hard to establish the circumstances and our inquiries remain in their early stages.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to submit it to the Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

If you would prefer to speak to police, please call 101 and ask for Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident 0110_20112022 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

