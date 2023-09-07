Police probe into Nottingham maternity failings after baby deaths

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottinghamshire Police are preparing to launch an investigation into maternity cases of “potentially significant concern” at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said the decision came after a meeting with Donna Ockenden, who is leading the Nottingham maternity inquiry into the deaths of babies and poor care over more than a decade.

She said: “We want to work alongside the review but also ensure that we do not hinder its progress. However, I am in a position to say we are preparing to launch a police investigation.”

It comes as the inquiry is set to examine 1,800 cases in what could be the UK’s largest-ever maternity scandal.

Families of babies affected by the review have “welcomed” the force’s decision to launch an investigation.

In a statement, they said: “A large number of us have alleged crimes and we will be sharing our evidence with the police to assist them with their investigations.”

Announcing that an investigation was being prepared, Ms Meynell said: “We are currently looking at the work being done in Shrewsbury and Telford by West Mercia Police to understand how they conducted their investigation alongside Donna Ockenden’s review and any lessons learnt.

“Now we have met with Donna Ockenden we plan to hold preliminary discussions with some local families in the near future.”

Ms Ockenden confirmed in July that the review into baby deaths had swelled but warned the numbers could be even larger depending on how many more families come forward.

The review into maternity services provided by Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) came after The Independent uncovered poor care over more than a decade, revealing failures in the cases of 61 babies.

More follows...