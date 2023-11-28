For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has admitted killing three people who died in separate attacks in Nottingham.

Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, died after being stabbed on 13 June in a spate of attacks across the city.

Valdo Calocane, 32, denied murder on Tuesday at Nottingham Crown Court, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and guilty of attempting to murder three others.

His pleas have been entered on the basis of diminished responsibility, his barrister Peter Joyce KC told the court.

University of Nottingham students Mr Webber and Ms O’Malley-Kumar had been returning from a night out in the city centre when they were fatally stabbed in Ilkeston Road shortly after 4am.

Valdo Calocane has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder (PA)

A short while later, Mr Coates was found dead in Magdala Road with knife injuries, while his van was allegedly stolen and used to drive at three pedestrians.

Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller all suffered injuries after being hit in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street.

The prosecution will now review medical evidence before considering whether to accept the pleas.

The family of Mr Webber, a history student and talented cricketer from Taunton in Somerset, previously described their “complete devastation”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family said she was a “truly wonderful and beautiful young lady”, and that she would be “so dearly missed”. At the time of her death, she had been studying medicine and had previously played for England Hockey.

Mr Coates had been working at the Huntingdon Academy and had been months away from retiring when he was attackded and killed. His two sons said the death of the “die-hard” Nottingham Forest Fan had “rocked everyone’s world”.

Following the killings, thousands attended vigils at the University of Nottingham and in Old Market Square to remember the victims.

