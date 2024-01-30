For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An independent review has been ordered into the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to accept triple killer Valdo Calocane’s guilty pleas to manslaughter and if the families of the Nottingham attacks were sufficiently consulted.

Attorney General Victoria Prentis said she ordered an inspection “so we can properly investigate the concerns raised by the families”.

Calocane, 32, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility for killing 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and 65-year-old Ian Coates.

He has a history of mental health issues and had been hospitalised four times since 2020, and was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia when he carried out the attacks on 13 June last year.

Valdo Calocane was handed a hospital order after pleading guilty to manslaughter (PA)

Last week he was handed a hospital order for the “merciless” killings, with the families of his victims expressing disappointment that he was not jailed and claiming that they were not consulted on the decision to accept his lesser pleas.

Mr Webber’s family described the hospital order as a “huge insult” and called for a public inquiry into the case.

Speaking outside court, his mother Emma Webber said: “We as a devastated family have been let down by multiple agency failings and ineffectiveness.

“The CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) did not consult us as has been reported – instead we have been rushed, hastened and railroaded. We were presented with a fait accompli that the decision had been made to accept manslaughter charges.”

The Prime Minister said independent investigations have been set up into Nottingham institutions’ role in alleged missed opportunities to stop Calocane before he stabbed three people to death.

An inquiry could still be carried out, Mr Sunak said, but only if deemed necessary once the probes have concluded. He met with the victims’ relatives at Downing Street on Monday, while the families have also met with Labout leader Sir Keir Starmer.

A special review has also been ordered into the mental health trust that treated him before the killings.

The healthcare watchdog has been asked to report by March on its findings of an investigation into the care Calocane received at Nottinghamshire Healthcare Foundation Trust.

Ms Prentis said: “The senseless deaths of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates have horrified the country.

“While nothing will bring their loved ones back, the families understandably want to understand what happened in this case.

“That’s why I have asked the inspectorate to carry out a prompt and thorough review of CPS actions so we can properly investigate the concerns raised by the families in this devastating case.”

More follows on this breaking news story