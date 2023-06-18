Woman who survived Nottingham van attack ‘traumatised but lucky to be alive’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who survived the alleged Nottingham van attack is “traumatised” but feeling “lucky to be alive”, her husband has said.

Sharon Miller and her husband Marcin Gawronski were hit by the vehicle during the events on Tuesday but he miraculously escaped with only minor wounds to his head and leg. His wife and a third victim, Wayne Birkett, remain in hospital.

The van ploughed into walkers in the East Midlands city in events which are being linked to the deaths of three other victims in Nottingham. Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were all stabbed to death on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Mail Online, Mr Gawronski said of his wife: “Sharon is really lucky to be alive. I just want to thank the paramedics and the police for all they’ve done.

“At the moment she is too traumatised to talk about what happened.”

Valdo Calocane, 31, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. He was remanded in custody and is set to return at a future date.

Nottingham resident Mr Gawronski added: “I was hit by the van, but I can’t say anything, the police have told me not to. I’m feeling ok now, I was released from hospital on Wednesday.”

A friend of the 40-year-old father-of-one told the Daily Mail that he was a “grafter” who was working whenever he could to provide for his family.

Vato Calocane appeared in court charged with murder and attempted murder on Saturday (PA)

They added: “It’s awful what happened. He had a bump to his head and he’s suffered injuries to his leg and arm and he’s walking with a limp but to be honest he could have been more seriously wounded or even killed.

“We’re pleased to see him home with his wife and daughter. He was in hospital for 24 hours and released on Wednesday.”

Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber, both 19, were walking back from the Pryzm club when they were attacked on Ilkeston Road. A neighbour said CCTV footage showed Ms O’Malley-Kumar attempting to protect her friend from the onslaught.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber were killed in the attacks on Tuesday (Family handout/Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

Mr Coates was stabbed to death in an earlier incident on Magdala Road and it was reported that his van was stolen.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.

“We would also ask people to respect the families’ wishes for privacy at this difficult time to allow them to grieve.”