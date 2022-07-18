Tory PCC banned from driving after being caught speeding five times in 12 weeks
Nottinghamshire’s PCC Caroline Henry admitted the offences in February.
A Tory police and crime commissioner who pledged a road safety crackdown has been banned from driving after being caught speeding five times within a 12-week period.
The PCC for Nottinghamshire Police, Caroline Henry, previously admitted the offences, including two committed on consecutive days, telling a district judge: “I’m really sorry”.
The 52-year-old, who was elected to the post in May 2021, was caught speeding in a blue Mercedes and a silver Lexus with a personalised number plate in 30mph zones at four locations in Nottingham in March, May and June last year.
Henry was captured over the speed limit twice near a primary school in Daybrook, Nottingham, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and on the city’s A610.
Speed cameras clocked the PCC’s speed as high as 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.
Imposing a £2,450 fine as well as disqualifying her for six months at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, District Judge Leo Pyle said of the offences: “What they show is that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits.”
