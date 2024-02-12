Watchdog investigates Nottinghamshire Police over contact with killer Valdo Calocane

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The police watchdog is investigating Nottinghamshire Police over the force’s contact with triple killer Valdo Calocane before his brutal stabbing rampage.

The paranoid schizophrenic, 32, was last month sentenced to a hospital order at Nottingham Crown Court after he was convicted of brutally stabbing and killing students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in Nottingham in June last year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Monday that it has launched an investigation into complaints about Nottinghamshire Police’s previous contact with Calocane and the force’s handling of the subsequent murder investigation.

It comes after the watchdog announced last week that it is investigating the contact Leicestershire Police had with the 32-year-old murderer.

The IOPC said its second investigation over the incident follows a voluntary referral by Nottinghamshire Police of complaints the force has received from the victims’ families. The complaints allege there were flaws in the handling of the murder investigation and missed opportunities by police to prevent the killings.

The watchdog added allegations have also been made in respect of the non-execution of an outstanding warrant for Calocane’s arrest prior to the killings, and concerns raised about Nottinghamshire Police’s communication with the families.

Students Barnaby Webber (centre) and Grace O’Malley-Kumar (right), both aged 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65 (PA)

The IOPC investigations come after a series of failures meant the killer was free to carry out his murderous attack, with Mr Webber’s mother Emma Webber accusing police of having “blood on your hands”.

Directing her anger towards Nottinghamshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin in an emotional speech outside court, the distraught mother said: “If you had just done your job properly, there’s a very good chance my beautiful boy would be alive today.”

Mr Griffin admitted in a statement that the force “should have done more” to arrest Calocane before the fatal attacks.

Sir Keir Starmer is among those who have called for a public inquiry, saying it is the “least these families are owed”.

IOPC Director of Operations, Steve Noonan, said: “Our sympathies are with the families of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates, and everyone else affected by the tragic events which took place on June 13 last year.

“We have now decided to investigate complaints made about Nottinghamshire Police’s involvement with Valdo Calocane.

“Along with this, we are investigating the actions and decisions of Leicestershire Police, which we announced last week.”

