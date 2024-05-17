For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are looking for a mobility scooter user after a cyclist was allegedly chased and pinned to a fence after she overtook a man on a path.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the row and her rear wheel was broken in two parts on the path in West Bridgford at 3.25pm on April 5.

Officers said the victim was cycling with a friend near Ruddington Lane tram stop when she encountered a man on a mobility scooter.

After overtaking him, he became verbally abusive before allegedly ramming his scooter straight into her.

This caused the cyclist, who was still on the bike at the time, to become pinned against a fence, causing her injuries.

When the man drove away, the woman caught up with him at which point he was said to have aimed his scooter into her bike and snapped her back wheel.

PC Karolina Widnic, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a completely unprovoked assault on a cyclist, who was trying to make her way past along a path when she was suddenly targeted.

“On more than one occasion, the unknown suspect deliberately drove his mobility scooter into the woman’s bike – injuring her and damaging the bike in the process.

“This isn’t acceptable, so we’d urge anyone who recognises the man in this picture to contact the police, as we believe he could assist us with our inquiries.”

Information can be left by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 440 of 5 April 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.