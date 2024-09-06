Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

81-year-old man accused of standing on protester’s leg to face trial

Keith Edwards was charged by Nottinghamshire Police following a protest in the city centre.

Sophie Robinson
Friday 06 September 2024 15:30
Keith Edwards denied using threatening behaviour (Sophie Robinson/PA)
An 81-year-old man accused of standing on a protester’s leg, reportedly in an effort to stop the man getting away from police, will go on trial next month.

Keith Edwards appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to using abusive or threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of, or provoke, unlawful violence during a pre-planned protest in Long Row, Nottingham, on August 3.

His solicitor said Edwards had “no involvement” in the protest and was “assisting” the police by putting his foot on the leg of a man they were trying to arrest.

The defendant, of Kinglake Place, Nottingham, has been granted unconditional bail.

District Judge Michelle Jeffreys set the trial date for October 7 at the same court.

