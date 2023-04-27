Police investigation after human remains found in field

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a field in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to the woodland, on Coxmoor Road, just before 7pm yesterday.

Nottinghamshire Police has cordoned off a large area of the woodland after the suspected human remains were found by a passerby.

There is a no-fly zone over the area, which includes drones, as specialist officers conduct their investigation.

A tent has also been set up in a field where the remains were found.

The force is being supported in their investigation by scientists, including an anthropologist.

Superintendent for the County, Claire Rukas said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation after human remains were found in a field by a member of the public.

“We are now carrying out extensive work to determine the identify of the individual and the circumstances surrounding their death. The public can expect a large police presence in the area for the next few days.

“This will obviously be concerning news for local residents and as soon as we have more information we will be sharing this with the public.”