A man threw noxious fluid over three shop workers in two south London attacks, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives have released images of the man in an appeal to locate him.

The first incident happened at around 8.50pm on Friday, 17 December 2021 at a bookmaker on Randlesdown Road in Lewisham.

The man entered the shop and approached two members of staff asking “Do you have any games?”

Confused shop workers asked the man what he meant before he repeated the question, but fearing an attack, the workers locked the staff entrance.

The man then revealed a 500ml sized water bottle and squirted a clear noxious fluid at them through the gaps and over the top of the security screens hitting both workers causing minor injuries.

The man in one of the shops where staff were attacked (Metropolitan Police)

The man then fled the shop before entering a Post Office on the same road just minutes later at 8.54pm.

He entered the shop and jumped over the counter behind the till area where the victim was sitting and sprayed the shop worker in the face causing minor injuries.

The man then left the premises and turned right down Brookehowse Road heading south according to the Met.

It is not yet clear what substance was used in the assault, police said.

The man was described as Black and 5ft 8ins tall; he had an English accent and spoke very quietly.

In 2018 the government brought in a new definition of acid as a “highly dangerous weapon”, allowing judges to impose harsher punishments on people found carrying it in public.

Detective constable Nathan Burrows, of the Met’s specialist crime, said the attacks did not seem to have a motive.

“Fortunately, the injuries inflicted by this man were minor and had no lasting effects. However, the violent nature of the assaults and the disregard for public safety is of real concern and this man needs to be found,” Mr Burrows said.

“I fully appreciate the appeal images are not very good, but I hope that someone still might be able to put a name to this person. These were frightening attacks, with no obvious motive and I would ask anyone with any information to contact police.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote reference CAD 7156/07Dec21.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.