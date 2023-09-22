Police probe three ‘noxious substance’ deaths as four people arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been arrested as police probe the possibility that the deaths of three people from a “noxious substance” in the same area of Teesside may be linked.

Kevin Conway, 41, Stephanie Alderson, 35, and Kathleen Broomfield, 43 in South Bank, near Middlesbrough, all died between July and September of this year, Cleveland Police said.

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in connection to the three deaths.

While two men, both aged 47, and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in relation to the death of Kathleen Broomfield.

All four remain on bail while inquiries are ongoing, police said in a statement.

Police have not specified what the “noxious substance” is.

Mr Conway's body was found at an address on Ajax Way on July 15.

Paying tribute, his sister Claire said: "Kevin was a much-loved son, father, brother and friend to everyone who knew him. Words cannot describe the devastation of his unexpected passing."

The body of Ms Alderson was then found at a property on Ajax Way on Monday.

Her mother, Glennis, said: "Stephanie was a much-loved daughter who will be greatly missed."

And on Tuesday, police were called to a report of the sudden death of Ms Broomfield at a property on South Court in South Bank.

Her brother Paul said: "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will be forever in our hearts."