Police probe three ‘noxious substance’ deaths as four people arrested
Woman arrested on suspicion of administering noxious substance in connection to deaths in Teesside
Four people have been arrested as police probe the possibility that the deaths of three people from a “noxious substance” in the same area of Teesside may be linked.
Kevin Conway, 41, Stephanie Alderson, 35, and Kathleen Broomfield, 43 in South Bank, near Middlesbrough, all died between July and September of this year, Cleveland Police said.
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in connection to the three deaths.
While two men, both aged 47, and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in relation to the death of Kathleen Broomfield.
All four remain on bail while inquiries are ongoing, police said in a statement.
Police have not specified what the “noxious substance” is.
Mr Conway's body was found at an address on Ajax Way on July 15.
Paying tribute, his sister Claire said: "Kevin was a much-loved son, father, brother and friend to everyone who knew him. Words cannot describe the devastation of his unexpected passing."
The body of Ms Alderson was then found at a property on Ajax Way on Monday.
Her mother, Glennis, said: "Stephanie was a much-loved daughter who will be greatly missed."
And on Tuesday, police were called to a report of the sudden death of Ms Broomfield at a property on South Court in South Bank.
Her brother Paul said: "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will be forever in our hearts."