Men charged in connection with alleged rape of 12-year-old

Two men have been charged in connection with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was arrested on 26 July and charged the next day with rape, Warwickshire Police said.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody.

Mohammad Kabir, 23, was arrested in Nuneaton on Thursday, the force said.

He was charged with kidnap, strangulation, and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and has also been remanded in custody.

Both men will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on 26 August.

The pair appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the Cheveral Street area between 8.30pm and 9.45pm on 22 July and may have seen anything of interest to come forward.

People can give information by calling 101 and quoting incident number 418 of 22 July.

Warwickshire Police did not deny a Mail on Sunday report which said both Mulakhil and Kabir are asylum seekers.

In a statement, the force said that once someone is charged with an offence, it follows national guidance, which “does not include sharing ethnicity or immigration status”.

The force said: “Our neighbourhood officers work every day with local community partners.

“When something significant happens, we brief these partners and local elected officials on the circumstances of the crime, the investigation, the work being undertaken to arrest those responsible and how local people and partners can help a concerned community.

“Where relevant, sensitive information around locations, details of the crime and policing activity to catch offenders can be shared, with a warning that this is sensitive or confidential information and disclosure by those being briefed could affect future court hearings.

“We work to hold offenders to account and will always do everything in our power to present a robust case to the courts and protect the integrity of court proceedings.”