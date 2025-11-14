Teenage nursery worker who sexually abused young children jailed for 10 years

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A nursery worker has been detained for 10 years for rape and sexual abuse against boys as young as three.

Within days of being able to look after children, Thomas Waller, 18, took advantage of his position to gain the trust of two boys in his care before exploiting them.

The teenager was working at a nursery for the summer months, and his responsibilities included taking children to the toilet and helping them get changed, Guildford Crown Court was told.

Sentencing him, Judge Claire Harden-Frost said it was “heartbreaking” to see the boys’ parents feeling responsible for what happened.

The nursery worker was found guilty of rape, two counts of causing or inciting sexual activity and taking indecent photos after a trial at Staines Youth Court earlier this year.

The offending happened at a nursery in Surrey, which cannot be named for legal reasons, between July and August 2024.

In a victim impact statement, one of the boys’ fathers said his son had “gathered a collection of memories that I would never wish on a human being”.

Jonathan Hulley, Surrey County Council cabinet member for children, families and lifelong learning, said: “I am appalled by the crimes committed by Thomas Waller and extend my deepest sympathies to the children and families affected.

“As the local authority, we were informed by partners when these disclosures were first made about an individual working in a private nursery in Surrey.

“We immediately undertook our duties to support the actions of safeguarding partners, and of Ofsted as the regulatory body for early years settings.

“Our role has included co-ordinating information-sharing and actions between relevant bodies, as well as supporting the setting to implement actions identified for them by Ofsted.

“The wellbeing and safeguarding of children and young people is our absolute priority.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns about someone who works with children and young people to contact the local authority designated officer.”

The nursery where Thomas Waller raped and sexually abused children has said it took “immediate action” as soon as concerns were raised about the teenager.

Waller sat in the dock wearing a white polo shirt and black coat, and did not react when he found out his sentence.

The judge sentenced him to 15 years at a young offender institution, of which he must serve 10 in detention and five on licence.