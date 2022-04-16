A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder almost two years after a teenager was shot dead on a Merseyside housing estate.

The 25-year-old was detained by police investigating the killing of Nyle Corrigan, 19, in Stockbridge Village on 12 November 2020.

The teenager died at the scene after being hit by a single gunshot in the back.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said a man, from nearby Huyton, was detained on Friday and remained in police custody on Saturday morning.

The arrest is the eleventh to be made over the teenager's death - including one last month - but nobody has yet been charged.

The killing prompted an outpouring of grief in the area where Mr Corrigan lived in the days after it happened.

A floral shrine emerged both outside the home where he lived with his mother and siblings and in nearby Boode Croft where he was shot. Flowers, cards, photos and messages were left in memory of the teenager, along with a banner reading, 'RIP Nyle.'

One message told the youngster to “fly high with our Paddy”, an apparent reference to Nyle’s friend Patrick Conway who was killed seven months earlier, aged 22, when the scrambler bike he was riding was smashed into by Oliver Christian.

The 29-year-old, from Huyton, was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time and, after initially fleeing the scene, later admitted causing death by careless driving.

Anyone who has any information regarding Mr Corrigan’s death is asked to contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting the reference number 20000688863.

Alternatively, they could contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.