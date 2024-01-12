Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

World-renowned classical music conductor appears in court over child sex offence

Jan Latham-Koenig, 70, spoke to confirm his name and address at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon.

Sam Hall
Friday 12 January 2024 15:41
Conductor Jan Latham-Koenig leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court, central London (Yui Mok/PA).
Conductor Jan Latham-Koenig leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court, central London (Yui Mok/PA).
(PA Wire)

A world-renowned classical music conductor has appeared in court over a child sex offence.

Jan Latham-Koenig, 70, spoke to confirm his name and address at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon.

The court heard the alleged offence took place by phone or online including through WhatsApp and a chatbot.

Judge Maria Karaiskos KC released Mr Latham-Koenig, of Pelham Crescent, South Kensington, on conditional bail.

The case was adjourned to February 9 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court where the prosecution will detail the exact charges Mr Latham-Koenig faces.

Mr Latham-Koenig was arrested at London’s Victoria station on Wednesday following an investigation by detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, the force said.

The 70-year-old, who was appointed an OBE in 2020 for services to music and UK-Russian cultural relations, is alleged to have arranged or facilitated a child sex offence and sexual communication with a child.

Mr Latham-Koenig has conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and all the BBC ensembles.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in