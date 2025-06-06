For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Bargain Hunt art expert has been jailed after failing to report a series of high-value art sales to a man suspected of financing the militant group Hezbollah.

A court hearing heard how Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, sold artwork worth around £140,000 to Nazem Ahmad, a man designated by US authorities as a suspected financier for the Lebanese organisation.

Mr Ahmad has been described by US prosecutors as a “major Hezbollah financial donor” who used high-value art and diamonds to launder money and fund the gro

Ojiri, who has also appeared on the BBC’s Antiques Road Trip and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, was charged with failing to disclose information about transactions in the regulated art market sector on or before dates between October 2020 and December 2021.

Ojiri, of Brent, north London, previously pleaded guilty to eight offences under section 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000. He is believed to be the first person to be charged with the specific offence.

He is accused of evading terrorism sanctions by using front companies to acquire more than 160 million dollars (£120 million) in artwork and diamond services.

open image in gallery Oghenochuko Ojiri has also appeared on the BBC ’s Antiques Road Trip and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is ( BBC )

Following the introduction of new money laundering regulations in January 2020 that brought the art market under HMRC supervision, Ojiri is said to have discussed the changes with a colleague, indicating awareness of the rules.

The court previously heard that the total value of the artwork sold was around £140,000.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb sentenced Ojiri to two years and six months in prison at the Old Bailey on Friday, with a further year to be spent on licence.