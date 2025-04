Father jailed for life for ‘moment of anger’ that caused daughter’s death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A father has been jailed for life for a “moment of anger and frustration” that caused the death of his baby daughter six years later.

Kyle Kitchen, 38, assaulted his eight-week-old daughter Primrose Kane in a matter of seconds in 2014, causing catastrophic injuries, the Old Bailey heard.

She suffered a skull fracture from being hit or thrown against a hard surface and brain damage from being shaken, which led to profound disability, constant pain, and, ultimately, Primrose’s death in May 2021.

Following a trial at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2016, Kitchen was jailed for 18 years for two charges of causing Primrose grievous bodily harm with intent.

That sentence was reduced to 15 years on appeal.

Primrose’s mother, Kenzey Kane, 31, was jailed for three-and-a-half years for causing or allowing serious injury to a child by failing to protect her daughter and child cruelty due to her delay in getting medical help.

Kitchen had previously appeared on Channel 5 documentary The Accused, which centred around Primrose’s mother.

The defendant, who had served six years and nine months in jail for the assaults, was found guilty of Primrose’s murder in March following an Old Bailey trial.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Murray jailed him for life with a minimum term of 17 years.

He then reduced the time Kitchen must serve before being eligible for parole to seven years, eight months and 12 days to reflect time he has already served in jail, including on remand.

The senior judge noted the background of domestic violence and Kitchen’s lack of remorse or acceptance of responsibility for Primrose’s death.

He said: “I am sure that the incident in which you shook Primrose and caused her skull fracture occurred suddenly and without premeditation in a moment of anger and frustration.

“The incident was unlikely to have lasted more than a few seconds. Disastrously, however, those few seconds led to Primrose’s catastrophic injuries at the age of eight weeks, led to her suffering years of extreme disability in chronic pain with a very low quality of life, and led ultimately to her death at the age of six years and eight months.”

In mitigation, Jane Bickerstaff KC said Kitchen “loved that little girl” and her death was a “cross he will have to bear for the rest of his life”.

She described his relationship with Primrose’s mother as “toxic” but added: “There are many, many couples who for one reason or another are not as fit as society would like to parent a child – and yet they have children.”

Previously, prosecutor Jennifer Knight KC said Primrose had lived with her parents in a bedsit in Camden, north London.

On September 29 2014, Kitchen was arrested and cautioned for assaulting his partner, having slapped her while she was holding their daughter, then aged three-weeks-old.

The court was told Kitchen had admitted it was not the first time he had been violent towards his partner.

Shortly before 6am on November 3 2014, she had called 111 to report that Primrose had gone “floppy” and would not wake up.

The baby was taken to the Royal Free Hospital in north London where a scan revealed a skull fracture and serious brain injury.

Her parents provided no explanation for how it happened with Kane saying: “It’s not like we knocked her or anything.”

Primrose was transferred to an intensive care unit at Great Ormond Street Hospital where further tests confirmed her serious injuries and it became clear she would suffer “significant neuro-disability” in the long term.

She remained in hospital for six weeks and upon her release was placed into the care of her maternal grandmother, Maria Kane.

Over time, Primrose developed multiple problems related to her brain injury, including cerebral palsy, feeding issues, an inability to communicate verbally and drug-resistant epilepsy.

Despite her profound disability, Primrose went to a special school in Plumstead, south-east London, from the age of nearly three until her death and was described by her headteacher as “characterful”.

Following her death on May 16 2021, a post-mortem examination concluded it was the consequence of the traumatic head injury from when she was a baby.

The court was told Kitchen had previous convictions for burglary, theft and possession of cannabis.

Kirsty O’Connor, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This is an utterly devastating case and our thoughts remain with Primrose’s family as they come to terms with their loss.

“It is unimaginable to think how someone could be capable of hurting such a young and vulnerable baby. It is a parent’s duty to keep their children safe and Kyle Kitchen not only failed to do that, but violently robbed Primrose of her life.

“We are pleased with the sentence handed to Kitchen today – which now holds him accountable for Primrose’s premature death and the pain she endured during her short life.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “This is a deeply upsetting case and our thoughts are with everyone who loved and cared for Primrose during the six years she was alive.

“Anyone with a concern about a child can contact our free and confidential helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email: help@nspcc.org.uk. People should call the police on 999 if a child is in immediate danger.”