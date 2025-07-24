Burglar jailed for running over amputee with own Mercedes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A burglar has been jailed for 13 years over the death of an amputee who was run over by his own Mercedes car.

Former soldier Errol Woodger broke into a block of flats in Erith, south-east London, in the early hours of December 29 2019 and snatched keys belonging to resident Marc Allen, 50, the Old Bailey heard.

When Mr Allen tried to stop Woodger from making off in his car, he was run over.

Neighbours found Mr Allen in the road with a severe head injury, from which he died a month later, having never regained consciousness.

Having initially denied being present, the defendant claimed to jurors he was only a passenger in the vehicle driven by an accomplice who had since died from a drug overdose.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Woodger, 38, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and robbery.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Allen’s father, Charlie Allen, said: “I watched my son fight for air before he died. It has been the worst experience I think any father or family should go through.

“While we are still mourning the death of Marc, me and my family have now been put through the horrendous court appearances and watch the guilty man try his best to escape justice.

“The pain that my family has gone through, there’s no way anyone could imagine what it was like to lose Marc that way. So I end with these words: Let justice be done.”

On Thursday, Judge Rebecca Trowler KC jailed Woodger for 13 years with a further five years on extended licence for manslaughter.

She handed him eight years in prison for robbery to run concurrently.

The judge said that she could not be sure Woodger was driving the Mercedes or exclude the possibility there were others in the car.

However, she noted his long-standing drug abuse and history of violent offending and the risk of causing harm to the public in the future.

The judge acknowledged the “dignity and courage” of Mr Allen’s family in court, saying: “Marc was plainly deeply loved and his death has taken a heavy toll on various members of the family in different ways.

“There is no punishment in terms of years which can bring him back or undo the irreparable harm caused by his death.”

The court had previously heard that Mr Allen used a prosthetic limb since his lower right leg was amputated as a result of a previous illness.

His specially adapted car, a grey Mercedes GLA, had been supplied by a Motability car scheme and was parked in the forecourt at the time it was stolen.

The court heard Woodger had planned to steal tools and a vehicle and sell them on to get money to spend on drugs.

Mr Allen had been dozing or watching television in his ground floor flat in Peareswood Road when a man was caught on CCTV outside.

The man climbed over a low wall and got into a neighbouring unoccupied flat through a window.

The victim put on his prosthetic leg but left his other trainer on the sofa in his rush to confront the intruder in the communal hallway.

Mr Allen was heard to shout “That’s my car. You aren’t taking my car”, as he confronted the burglar on the driveway.

The car engine revved several times and Mr Allen may have suffered a “glancing blow” as the vehicle reversed quickly out of the parking spot.

Undeterred, Mr Allen then stood in the middle of the road with his hands up and saying: “That’s my car.”

Seconds later, the car revved forward “at speed” and hit Mr Allen, sending him crashing into the bonnet and over roof of the Mercedes, the court had heard.

Neighbour Linda Rumsey said she heard the victim’s head bang as he slid down the back of the car and a “crack” as his head hit the ground, sending a “shiver” through her.

She said: “Whoever was in that car was intent on taking it, nothing was going to stop him.”

Louise Hamilton, who rushed to help, saw Mr Allen had a “golf ball size” bump on the back of his head and a similar one above his eye, as well as injuries to his chin, forearm and hands.

Emergency services were called at 2.53am and Mr Allen was taken to King’s College Hospital where he died on January 29 2020.

Woodger was charged after his fingerprints were identified on a plastic box and water bottle found under the front passenger seat and his DNA was discovered on a cigarette.

The court was also told Woodger, of Belvedere, south-east London, had committed 15 previous offences including robbery and attempted robbery.

In her sentencing, Judge Trowler noted that Woodger had suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after serving in Afghanistan and was dishonourably discharged after going awol and testing positive for drugs.