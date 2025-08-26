Convicted terrorist facing jail for consorting with suspected IS supporters

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A convicted terrorist is facing jail for consorting with two Syrian suspected so-called Islamic State supporters following his release from prison.

The man, identified only as TPD for legal reasons, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday after admitting four breaches of a Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures (Tpim) notice.

The offences related with his association with two men, referred to as O and H, in January and February this year, two years after TPD was released from prison.

In late February, the pair, who are Syrian nationals, were arrested on suspicion of supporting the proscribed organisation Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil).

It is alleged they had videos and images on their phones although the investigation is ongoing and neither had been charged, the court was told.

Prosecutor Julia Faure Walker said there was no evidence TPD was shown any of the material by O and H.

The court heard that TPD had been sentenced to six years’ detention in a young offenders’ institution for seven terror offences in 2019.

He was convicted of preparation of terrorist acts having bought a large hunting knife to commit a robbery to finance terrorism by travelling abroad.

He had shared Islamic State execution videos online and assisted another person to travel to fight for the terrorist organisation.

While still in custody in 2021, the defendant committed an assault and was sentenced to a further 20 weeks in jail to run consecutively.

Upon his release in December 2023, the defendant was handed a Tpim notice and warned that any breach without reasonable excuse was a criminal offence, carrying a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.

Outlining his unauthorised association with O and H, Ms Faure Walker said: “On the first occasion, he went with O to Caffe Nero, and stood in the queue conversing with him, before ordering him a drink.

“On several occasions, he walked with O or H to the hotel where they were staying.

“On the final occasion, he accompanied both men to the hotel and was in the bar area with them for about 19 minutes.”

On February 15 2025, TPD emailed his Home Office contact officer requesting that O and H be added to his approved list of associates.

He wrote: “The reason for this request is that they attend my local mosque, and they gravitate towards me perhaps because our similar age.”

However, Ms Faure Walker said that under the Tpim terms, TPD should have notified the Home Office in advance of meeting the young men.

Following his arrest on February 27, TPD said he was lonely and his mental health was suffering after his father was diagnosed with cancer.

He said he had only ever made polite conversation with O and H about general topics.

Judge Rebecca Trowler KC adjourned the sentencing hearing until a date to be fixed.