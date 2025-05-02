Man denies murdering schoolboy during alleged sword rampage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has denied murdering a 14-year-old boy and attacking four others during an alleged 20-minute rampage with two Japanese swords.

Marcus Arduini Monzo is accused of running up behind Daniel Anjorin as he walked to school and slashing him in the chest and neck, virtually decapitating him, in Hainault, north-east London, on April 30 last year.

Monzo, 37, denied eight of the 10 charges against him but admitted two counts of having an offensive weapon – a katana sword and a tanto katana sword.

The bearded defendant, of Newham, east London, entered his pleas when he appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday wearing a green jumper.

Monzo denied Daniel’s murder, and pleaded not guilty to the attempted murders of Donato Iwule, Sindy Arias, Henry De Los Rios Polania and Pc Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield as well as wounding Inspector Moloy Campbell with intent.

He also denied aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article relating to a kitchen knife.

His trial is set for June 3 at the same court.

Previously, the court heard that Monzo allegedly crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close, hitting Mr Iwule, just before 7am on April 30.

He then allegedly attacked Daniel from behind, slashing his neck and stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

When police officers rushed to help the teenager, Monzo is said to have appeared from a bush and chased them.

It is claimed he jumped out at Pc Mechem-Whitfield, causing “significant injuries”.

The defendant then allegedly made his way across a number of gardens before entering the home of Mr De Los Rios Polania and Ms Arias, who were asleep at the time.

A second officer, Inspector Campbell, was stabbed with a sword during an attempt to apprehend the defendant, it is alleged.