Daniel Anjorin’s parents describe heartbreak after sword killer jailed for life

The father of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin has spoken of his heartbreak after the schoolboy’s killer was jailed for at least 40 years.

Marcus Monzo, 37, was sentenced at the Old Bailey after embarking on a 20-minute rampage through Hainault, east London, on April 30 last year.

He was also convicted of attacking three more members of the public and two police officers.

Speaking outside court after the sentencing on Friday, Dr Ebenezer Anjorin said it marked the end of a “painful and deeply traumatic chapter” and paid tribute to their son’s “generous spirit”.

Reading a statement alongside Daniel’s mother, Grace, he said: “This has been a painful and deeply traumatic chapter in our lives.

“No verdict or sentence can bring back our son Daniel, who we loved so dearly, but we are grateful that justice has been served.

“Daniel was taken from us in a way that no family should ever have to endure.

“His life had so much potential ahead.

“He was gifted academically, was kind and had a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him.

“We carry that light with us, even in this dark time.

“We want to express our deepest thanks to the police, prosecution team, and all those who worked tirelessly to seek the truth.

“Your dedication has meant more than words can fully convey.

“To everyone who has supported us through this ordeal, friends, family, our church, our workplaces, our children’s schools and even strangers, thank you.

“Your love and support has been a lifeline.

“We honour Daniel’s memory, not in the shadow of this tragedy but through the love and happiness that he brought to us and all those who knew him.

“Thank you.”