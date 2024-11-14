Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Met officer denies sex attacks on woman and teenage girl

David Carrick appeared at the Old Bailey in London via video-link.

Helen William
Thursday 14 November 2024 14:53 GMT
Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has denied multiple sex attacks on a woman and a teenage girl (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has denied multiple sex attacks on a woman and a teenage girl.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour in relation to the woman between 2014 and 2019.

He has also denied five counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 between 1989 and 1990.

Carrick appeared at the Old Bailey in London via video-link.

The trial was set to be heard at the Old Bailey on November 3 2025. A preliminary hearing was also set for March 14.

