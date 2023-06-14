Satanist Neo-Nazi admits fresh crimes after being spared jail as a teenager

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A convicted Satanist neo-Nazi has admitted a string of fresh crimes committed after being spared jail as a teenager two years ago.

Harry Vaughan, from Twickenham, south-west London, was aged 18 when he admitting 14 terror offences and two of possessing indecent images of children.

The Old Bailey had heard he developed an interest in right wing extremism, Satanism, the occult, and violence after disappearing “down a rabbit hole of the internet” from the age of 14.

Sentencing him in November 2020, Mr Justice Sweeney acknowledged the A-star student’s parents were committed to helping him “change for the better”.

The material demonstrated unequivocally that Vaughan had an entrenched extreme right-wing and racist mindset, as well as an interest in explosives, firearms and violence more generally Dan Pawson-Pounds, prosecutor

The senior judge handed Vaughan a two-year suspended sentence along with a 60-day rehabilitation order and a terrorist notification order for 10 years.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Vaughan, who now goes by the name of Harry Blake, returned to the Old Bailey and pleaded guilty to making an indecent photograph of a child in September 2022.

He had also admitted three charges of possessing extreme pornographic videos, three counts of failing to comply with a Serious Crime Prevention Order and three breaches of his notification order.

The breaches which began just a month after his original sentence related to failing to tell authorities about an email address and details of crypocurrentcy accounts.

Judge Sarah Munro KC adjourned sentencing until July 21 and remanded the defendant in custody.

In 2020, prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds had said the defendant was “considered a focused and able” student at Tiffin Grammar in Kingston-upon-Thames, south-west London.

He was arrested at his family home on June 19 2019 in a counter-terror probe into Fascist Forge – an online forum used by extreme, right-wing militants.

In a March 2018 application to join the System Resistance Network – an alias of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action – he wrote: “I could handle myself in a fight. There is nothing I wouldn’t do to further the cause.”

Police found 4,200 images and 302 files, including an extreme, right-wing terrorist book and documents relating to Satanism, neo-Nazism and antisemitism, on his computer and other devices.

Files included graphics encouraging acts of terrorism in the name of the proscribed terror organisation Sonnenkrieg Division, a guide to killing people, and bomb-making manuals.

Mr Pawson-Pounds said Vaughan had also looked on Google maps for the locations of schools near his home and searched for explosives and plastic pipes.

He said: “The material demonstrated unequivocally that Vaughan had an entrenched extreme right-wing and racist mindset, as well as an interest in explosives, firearms and violence more generally.

“He also demonstrated an interest in the occult and Satanism.”

The court was also told that the defendant’s “loving” parents had been left with a “sense of bewilderment” at his arrest of their son, who went on to be diagnosed with high-functioning autism.

Defence barrister Naeem Mian KC had said: “He is somebody who has disappeared down a rabbit hole, a rabbit hole of the internet, and he is in a very, very dark place, or certainly was. And he was there, it would appear, from the age of about 14.”

Vaughan had originally pleaded guilty to one count of encouragement of terrorism, one count of disseminating a terrorist publication, 12 counts of possessing a document containing information of a kind likely to be of use to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism, and two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.