Man appears in court charged with murdering woman in Wembley

Leonidas Georgalla appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court, charged with the murder of Kathleen John, and will next appear at the Old Bailey.

Lucas Cumiskey
Monday 01 August 2022 13:56
Leonidas Georgalla appeared at Willesden Magistrates Court in north London (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in north-west London.

Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Weald Lane, Harrow, north-west London, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 1 for a preliminary hearing.

He is accused of murdering Kathleen John, 39, on 29 July 2022 in London Road, Wembley.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey at 10am on Wednesday August 3, when a decision is expected with regard to bail. Only a crown court judge can decide on bail when the charge is murder.

Georgalla is listed to appear at the same court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 30.

He was wearing a grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms and stood, with his hands behind his back, to confirm his name and age.

Georgella was represented by Hemini Patel of Lawrence & Co, Kevin Kendridge was acting for the Crown Prosecution Service and Caroline Walsh was chair of the bench.

