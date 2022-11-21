Two killed and two fighting for life after car hits pedestrians in Oldbury

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested after two people were killed when a car collided with a group of pedestrians on Sunday night.

The force said a blue Nissan Skyline crashed into a number of pedestrians who had gathered on the A457 and Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, at about 11.30pm.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Another man and woman, aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, the force added.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with all the families affected. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this terrible time.

“We know that there were lots of people who had gathered in the area at the time of the collision and would have witnessed what happened. I would urge those people to get in touch if they haven’t already done so.”

The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Reporting by Press Association.