Two killed and two fighting for life after car hits pedestrians in Oldbury
Two teenagers pronounced dead at the scene
A man has been arrested after two people were killed when a car collided with a group of pedestrians on Sunday night.
The force said a blue Nissan Skyline crashed into a number of pedestrians who had gathered on the A457 and Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, at about 11.30pm.
A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
Another man and woman, aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, the force added.
A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.
Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with all the families affected. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this terrible time.
“We know that there were lots of people who had gathered in the area at the time of the collision and would have witnessed what happened. I would urge those people to get in touch if they haven’t already done so.”
The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Reporting by Press Association.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.