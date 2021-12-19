Ten-year-old dies and child hospitalised in Oldham after being hit by car

A 10-year-old girl has died while another child has been hospitalised following a car crash in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Police confirmed this morning that a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence, and remains in custody for questioning.

The accident happened at around 5pm on Saturday on Coleridge Road, Oldham and involved a collision between a red Land Rover Discovery and two children.

Having hit the two children, the car then continued into a lamp post.

Emergency services attended the scene and both children were taken to hospital.

The 10-year-old girl suffered from serious injuries and died in hospital.

The other child suffered from an ankle and head injury and remains in a stable condition in hospital, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Sergeant Matthew Waggett, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the little girl’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

"Whilst we have arrested a man, we are continuing at pace with our investigation as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision and are asking that anyone who has dashcam footage or any information about the red Land Rover Discovery during the collision or prior to the collision speaks to police.”

He went on to add: "This collision happened at a busy time of day and we are hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who can assist police with their enquiries."

Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to either contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 2185, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.