Man charged with attempted murder after nurse stabbed at Oldham hospital

Rumon Haque, 37, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article

Holly Evans
Monday 13 January 2025 16:01 GMT
(The Independent)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a nurse was stabbed at the Royal Oldham Hospital on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Rumon Haque, 37, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article after the woman in her fifties was left in a critical condition on Saturday.

Police were called to Rochdale Road at 11.30pm on Saturday to reports of a stabbing with a bladed article or sharp instrument which was not a knife.

Detective Superintendent Matt Walker said: “Our thoughts are with the nurse as she continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, and our priority remains supporting her, her family, and her colleagues at this difficult time.

“We continue to work closely with our NHS colleagues to support anyone who has been affected by this incident.”

More follows on this breaking news story...

