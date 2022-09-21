Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Reward to find girl’s killer quadrupled to record £200,000
Police still hunting for killer who shot nine-year-old dead in her own home
Crimestoppers is offering a record £200,000 reward for information to help catch the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
A £100,000 sum was offered by a private donor, and the charity’s founder Lord Ashcroft has matched that for the biggest single reward offer in its history.
It comes a week after Lord Ashcroft offered a £50,000 reward through his charity in return for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for Olivia’s death.
The schoolgirl was killed when a masked gunman opened fire as he chased a convicted burglar through the door of the home she shared with her mother and two older siblings in Dovecot, Liverpool, at about 10pm on 22 August.
Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman before the bullet travelled behind her and hit Olivia in the chest.
The youngster was rushed to Alder Hey hospital in a critical condition but was later pronounced dead.
Her death followed months of growing tensions in the area and is thought to have been the latest incident in a series of tit-for-tat gang attacks.
Lord Ashcroft said: “This case has been incredibly shocking, not just for those who are directly affected, but also for Liverpool and the nation as a whole.
“I am delighted that with the support of a private donor, Crimestoppers can now offer a record £200,000 for information to catch Olivia's killer.”
People can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, of Merseyside Police, is expected to provide an update on the investigation into Olivia’s death during a live press conference at the force’s headquarters in Liverpool today. He is joined by Mick Duthie, the director of operations at Crimestoppers.
Olivia was one of three people shot dead in the space of a week in Liverpool amid a rise in gun and knife crimes.
Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was shot in her back garden in another part of the city in what police believe may have been a case of mistaken identity, while 22-year-old mechanic Sam Rimmer died after two people opened fire as he stood in the street with friends.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.