Liverpool shooting: Two men arrested over killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel released on bail
The nine-year-old was shot dead after a masked gunman chased another man into her home
Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead at her home in Liverpool have been released on bail.
Detectives from Merseyside Police investigating the murder are continuing to appeal for information.
Nine-year-old Olivia was fatally shot outside her home in Dovecot, Liverpool on Monday night. Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist and has since been discharged from hospital.
In a statement, the family said Olivia “lived [life] to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.
“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.”
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.