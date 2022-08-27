Jump to content
Liverpool shooting: Two men arrested over killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel released on bail

The nine-year-old was shot dead after a masked gunman chased another man into her home

Daniel Reast
Saturday 27 August 2022 17:29
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in her home in the Knotty Ash area of Liverpool on Monday.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead at her home in Liverpool have been released on bail.

Detectives from Merseyside Police investigating the murder are continuing to appeal for information.

Nine-year-old Olivia was fatally shot outside her home in Dovecot, Liverpool on Monday night. Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist and has since been discharged from hospital.

In a statement, the family said Olivia “lived [life] to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.”

