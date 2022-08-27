For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead at her home in Liverpool have been released on bail.

Detectives from Merseyside Police investigating the murder are continuing to appeal for information.

Nine-year-old Olivia was fatally shot outside her home in Dovecot, Liverpool on Monday night. Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist and has since been discharged from hospital.

In a statement, the family said Olivia “lived [life] to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.”

