Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man accused of murdering girl, 9, in her own home appears in court
11 people have been arrested so far in the search for Olivia’s killer
A man charged with the murder of a nine-year-old girl in her home has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.
Thomas Cashman, 34, from West Derby, was charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, and was also charged with the attempted murder of Joseph Nee and Cheryl Korbel.
He was further charged with two counts of possession of a firearm to endanger life.
Cashman appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court this morning but will be considered for bail at 2pm this afternoon at Liverpool Crown Court.
He was in handcuffs in the dock surrounded by four police officers during the hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes.
Olivia's parents were in court along with police officers and more than 20 members of the media.
Paul Russell, 40, from West Derby, was charged with assisting an offender, the Crown Prosecution Service said. Nine-year-old Olivia was shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.
Her mother, Cheryl, was injured as the gunman chased Joseph Nee into the property.
Neither the gunman or Mr Nee were known to the family.
Eleven people have been arrested in the search to find Olivia’s killer, with Merseyside Police trawling through thousands of hours of CCTV footage.
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the police remained committed to finding all those involved in the tragedy, including “the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals”.
Merseyside Police have previously said that it had identified two weapons used by the killer, with a .38 revolver responsible for the fatal shot. Cashman and Russell will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on 3 October.
On 15 September, Olivia’s funeral was held at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash.
Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.
Cheryl Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.
“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”
