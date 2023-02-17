Man accused of murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel appears in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man accused of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has appeared in court.

Olivia was shot by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year.

Thomas Cashman, 34, is charged with the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee and the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, who was injured in the shooting, which happened just after 10pm.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, Liverpool, is also accused of two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link from HMP Manchester on Friday for a pre-trial review.

Cashman, wearing a light grey polo-shirt, could be seen taking notes during the hearing, which dealt with administrative matters and lasted about an hour-and-a-half.

Olivia’s parents and other family members were in court, along with six members of the press.

Cashman, who denies all the offences, spoke to confirm his name and that he could hear clearly over the link.

Judge Mrs Justice Yip remanded him in custody ahead of his trial, which will take place at Manchester Crown Court on March 6.