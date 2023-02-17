Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man accused of murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel appears in court

Olivia, nine, was killed by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home.

Eleanor Barlow
Friday 17 February 2023 13:17
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s coffin is carried out of St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Powell/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s coffin is carried out of St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Powell/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man accused of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has appeared in court.

Olivia was shot by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year.

Thomas Cashman, 34, is charged with the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee and the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, who was injured in the shooting, which happened just after 10pm.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, Liverpool, is also accused of two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link from HMP Manchester on Friday for a pre-trial review.

Cashman, wearing a light grey polo-shirt, could be seen taking notes during the hearing, which dealt with administrative matters and lasted about an hour-and-a-half.

Olivia’s parents and other family members were in court, along with six members of the press.

Cashman, who denies all the offences, spoke to confirm his name and that he could hear clearly over the link.

Judge Mrs Justice Yip remanded him in custody ahead of his trial, which will take place at Manchester Crown Court on March 6.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in