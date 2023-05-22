Man charged after author’s stepdaughter and three dogs killed in car crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man is set to appear in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash that killed the stepdaughter of a well-known author.

Olivia Riley, 41 from Suffolk, died in the collision at Cheyne Walk in Chelsea, west London, on Saturday 14 May last year.

Police and paramedics were called out at around 6.20am following reports of a crash. Ms Riley was pronounced dead at the scene and her three Golden Retrievers also died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Laszlo Dancs, 28, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with multiple driving offences.

He has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving and failing to provide a sample of breath when required.

The 28-year-old previously appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 14 November, 2022.

Ms Riley is the stepdaughter of best-selling author Lucinda Riley, who died of cancer aged 56, and was best known for her Seven Sisters series.

The 41-year-old was reportedly helping manage her stepmother’s estate following her death in June 2021.

Police forensic officers at the scene at Cheyne Walk in Chelsea, London (PA)

In a tribute last year, Ms Riley’s uncle Mark, told the Daily Mail: “She was beautiful, fun-loving, she just lit up the room for everybody.

“She had to deal with the recent death of stepmother. The sequence of events is just horrible.

“Livi just made everyone laugh, she was the most pleasant individual that anybody could hope to meet.

“Certainly the tributes that have been pouring in ... are all saying the same thing, that she was one in a million and nobody can come to terms with this tragedy, this loss. She saw the best in everyone and lived life to the full.”

Kensington and Chelsea councillor Johnny Thalassites previously said: “We’re extremely saddened to hear about the collision on Cheyne Walk which resulted in the tragic death of a woman and three dogs. Our thoughts are with the victims’ family and friends.”

Cheyne Walk is a mansion-lined road that stretches along the Thames and has long drawn famous residents such as rock star Sir Mick Jagger.