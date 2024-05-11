For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A police dog helped solve the murder of a drug dealer who was stabbed multiple times by a gang during a raid on his home for drugs and money.

‘Monty’ found £8,000 in cash hidden in the headboard of a bed belonging to 30-year-old Olsi Kuka, who died in the incident at his north London home in May 2022.

The discovery of the money, described as “vital evidence”, was used to convict five men, who had failed to find the cash hidden in the headboard of a bed during the raid.

Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said.“The violence used in this attack was calculated, vicious and unrelenting. The five men had planned to rob Olsi and were prepared to use any force necessary in order to get what they wanted.

“We are thankful for the work of our police dog Monty, who was able to find vital evidence that helped secure a successful conviction

Olsi Kuka was found in his bed with multiple stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( PA Media )

During a trial at the Old Bailey, a jury heard the group all travelled to Mr Kuka’s home address shortly before 3am on 11 May 2022.

Wearing Covid masks, they were split into two Mercedes cars that parked outside before the group forced entry into the flat and attacked Olsi, stabbing him numerous times.

They then ransacked his flat, searching for drugs and money they believed Olsi had in his property - but missed the crucial £8,000 in cash.

The victim’s cousin, Alush Kuka, who was living in the flat in Whetstone, north London, was also injured during the frenzied attack.

A post mortem examination concluded that Mr Kuka’s stab wounds had been caused by ‘at least’ two different knives. There were also four metal ball-bearings found in his scalp consistent with being shot by an air weapon.

Reuben Bernard, 19, of Wootton, Northampton, was convicted of murder last year. Daige Ramsey, 25, of Winchester Road, east London and Santana Thompson, 21, of Aldriche Way, Waltham Forest were convicted of manslaughter last week at the Old Bailey.

Ozan Seran, 28, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Bulent Bakir, 27, of Old Road, Enfield, was convicted of conspiracy to rob.

All five will be sentenced at a later date.