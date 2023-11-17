For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager who killed an Army veteran with just a single punch after he told his friends off for messing about on an escalator has been sentenced to two years in youth detention.

Omar Moumeche, 16 at the time of the killing, had been found guilty of manslaughter after striking Dennis Clarke at Derby bus station on 6 May 2021. The punch caused the 82-year-old to fall to the floor, fracturing his skull and causing a bleed on the brain.

The former soldier, who served in Singapore as a teenager, was taken to hospital where he died nine days later.

The keen dancer and avid angler had gone shopping on his own to get a pair of blue suede shoes fitted, his family said.

Derby Crown Court heard how Mr Clarke had been surrounded by a group of three teenagers he had allegedly challenged after it was believed they had been messing with an escalator at The Eagle Market.

The lone pensioner tried to walk away from the altercation to catch a bus while carrying his shopping. But CCTV shows three youths following him shouting abuse with at least two of them filming the altercation on their mobile phones.

He was then followed to Derby bus station, where he was punched.

Detective Inspector Mark Shaw, who led the investigation into Mr Clarke’s death, said: “Dennis was a well known and loved friend and family member. Dennis’ family were present throughout the trial and have acted it with absolute dignity both throughout the trial and including at the time the guilty verdict was returned and I thank them for that.”

Judge Shaun Smith KC handed Moumeche two years in youth detention on Friday.

No further action is being taken against two other teenage boys who were arrested at the time in connection with the same incident.

