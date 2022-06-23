Harry Styles’ stalker admits breaching restraining order

The defendant entered the former One Direction star’s house.

Henry Vaughan
Thursday 23 June 2022 15:39
FW Pomeroy’s Statue of Justice (Jonathan Brady/PA)
FW Pomeroy’s Statue of Justice (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Archive)

Harry Styles’ stalker has admitted breaching a restraining order after entering the former One Direction star’s house.

Pablo-Diana Orero Tarazaga, 29, was barred from going within 250m of the Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, after being found guilty of stalking in 2019.

Brit Award winner Styles, who recently released number one album Harry’s House, was at his north London property when the Spanish national allegedly forced entry on February 16.

Orero Tarazaga, who identifies as bigender, is said to have pushed a woman, who was working at the address, into a wall, before damaging a plant pot during a scuffle with a security guard.

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

The defendant appeared in the dock at north London’s Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, wearing a grey tracksuit, to plead guilty to breaching a restraining order.

But Orero Tarazaga denied further charges of common assault, damaging property, a “plant pot belonging to Harry Styles”, and using violence to secure entry to the premises.

“I declare myself guilty for breaching the restraining order and entering the house but not guilty to the assault,” said the defendant.

The court heard Orero Tarazaga is currently being held in hospital and a trial date has been set at the same court for August 1.

Styles played two nights at Wembley Stadium last weekend as part of his rescheduled global Love On Tour show before moving onto Dublin.

Harry’s House was warmly received by critics and lead single As It Was recently claimed its 10th week at number one in the UK.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in