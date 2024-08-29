One of Britain’s most wanted men admits cocaine trafficking plot

Support truly

One of Britain’s most wanted men has admitted his part in a drugs trafficking ring which brought cocaine worth £76 million into the UK from Ecuador.

James Stevenson, 59, known as Jamie, entered a guilty plea mid-trial on Thursday as he faced 14 charges relating to the importation of cocaine, at the High Court in Glasgow.

Stevenson admitted two charges – of directing a serious criminal offence of importation of cocaine, and of being involved in organised crime through the production and supply of etizolam, often known as street Valium.

He had denied all the charges, entering a special defence of incrimination, and had been subject to an international appeal by the National Crime Agency after the seizure of a tonne of cocaine at the Port of Dover in September 2020.

His not guilty pleas to the remaining charges were accepted by the Crown.

Co-accused Paul Bowes, 53, pleaded guilty to a charge of being involved in organised crime by being involved in the production and supply of Class C drug etizolam at a string of premises including the Nurai Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, in London and Rochester, Kent.

Fruit market trader David Bilsland, 67, entered a guilty plea to a charge of agreeing to import cocaine, after the court heard evidence that he told a refrigeration engineer he had “done something stupid” and was “going to jail for a long time”.

On Wednesday, Gerard Carbin, 44, and Ryan McPhee, 34, admitted being involved in organised crime through the production and supply of etizolam.

Co-accused Lloyd Cross, 32, entered a guilty plea on the first day of the trial, August 7, with his defence saying the drugs “could achieve a value of £76 million”.

Defending, John Scullion said: “The charge is in relation to a large quantity of cocaine which was recovered in Dover, which was concealed in a banana consignment – 119 packets were concealed.

“Cocaine was of a purity of not less than 73%.

“The total value was in the region of £38 million on a wholesale basis. It could achieve a value of £76 million.

“There has been a considerable degree of co-operation on behalf of Lloyd Cross.”

On Thursday, prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas from Garry McIntyre, 43, and he was allowed to walk free from court.

Stevenson, known as the Iceman, was described by the National Crime Agency as “one of Scotland’s most wanted fugitives” in 2022 when he was named in a list of the UK’s 12 most-wanted, after an international appeal was issued due to links with Alicante and Barcelona, Spain.

Police Scotland described him as a “dangerous individual who is responsible for a catalogue of serious crimes” in an appeal, linked to the case.

Images of the hoard of fruit were shown to the jury, along with a bag of cocaine seized.

National Crime Agency witnesses gave evidence regarding the infiltration of highly-encrypted network Encrochat, which was intercepted by French law enforcement in April 2020.

Prosecutor Michael Mackintosh told the court in a joint minute of agreed evidence that on September 21 2020, UK Border Force officials intercepted crates of bananas from Ecuador, addressed to a company, Glasgow Fruit Market, which contained a total of 952 blocks of cocaine each weighing one kilo – just less than a tonne.

We are working tirelessly to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups who supply Class A drugs, ensuring that all those involved, wherever they choose to hide, are brought before the courts Gerry Mclean, NCA

Between May and September 21 2020, some 18 consignments were shipped to the company – followed by a further two which arrived after law enforcement officers made the discovery.

Forensic officers found the Class A drug was of 73% purity in 119 foil packages, each containing eight blocks of compressed white powder, the court heard.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ferry, Police Scotland’s head of organised crime, said the gang believed they were “untouchable”.

The value of drugs was estimated at about £100 million and Stevenson was arrested in February 2022 in the south of the Netherlands, police said.

Mr Ferry said: “The conviction of this dangerous, organised crime group is testament to a complex investigation which spanned countries across the world.

“The multi-agency operation prevented a massive haul of drugs reaching our communities and ruining lives. It also underlines the value of working in partnership with our law enforcement colleagues in this country and abroad.

“Officers work tirelessly every day to disrupt the activities of serious organised crime groups who think they are above the law, and in some way untouchable. The guilty pleas tendered today show this not to be the case.”

NCA regional head of investigations Gerry Mclean said: “The drugs trade causes damage and devastation, fuelling violence and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people.

“Following his arrest in 2020, career criminal Stevenson fled the country but continued to direct the importation of cocaine into the UK from abroad, falsely believing he could evade justice.

“His plea today, and admissions of guilt by five of his co-conspirators, are testament to the dedicated work of NCA, Police Scotland and law enforcement colleagues right across the globe.

“We are working tirelessly to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups who supply Class A drugs, ensuring that all those involved, wherever they choose to hide, are brought before the courts.”

The case was adjourned until Monday at the same court.