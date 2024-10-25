Sting operation shuts down gang’s £1m opioid empire, police say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Around £1million worth of illegal pharmaceutical drugs were discovered in a London warehouse after a major international investigation.

Up to 730kg of dangerous opioids, benzodiazepines and other pills were found in the warehouse in Wembley following a probe by UK and US police.

The drugs were shipped from India to the UK, where they were repackaged and sent to the US for distribution, City of London police said.

Gang members Salman Ansari, Waqas Saleem and Juhi Ansari were sentenced on Friday for their role in the operation.

City of London Police detective constable Syed Shah said: “Today’s result is the culmination of numerous law enforcement agencies, working together from across the world, over a period of more than three years.

Dangerous opioids and benzodiazepines were found in a London warehouse in blister packaging. File photo. ( Jason Alden )

“The illegal importation of drugs has a devastating impact on the public. These drugs in particular are subject to an emerging trend of misuse due to their availability and affordability.

“Many of the drugs seized are unregulated products for the UK market, with the investigation team encountering counterfeited brands such as Xanax with flubromazolam where the pills dose and potency unknown.”

US Customs and Border first discovered the drugs sent through JFK Airport in New York from the UK in October 2020.

A referral was then made to the City of London Police’s Serious Organised Crime Team (SOCT) - which eventually tracked down the gang members and London warehouse.

The drugs were shipped from India to the UK, where they were repackaged and sent to the US for distribution. File photo. ( FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images )

The drugs included Tramadol, Zopiclone, Atizolam, Xanax, Nitrazepam, Zolpidem, Pregabalin as well as what was believed to be cannabis resin.

Salman Ansari, 33, was found guilty of 12 counts of possession with intent to supply drugs (Class A, B and C), one count of conspiracy to supply Class C and one count of money laundering and sentenced to six years.

His wife Juhi Ansari, 32, was found guilty of one count of money laundering and received a suspended sentence but will be required to complete 100 hours unpaid work and 25 days rehab.

Waqas Saleem, 33, was found guilty of 12 counts of possession with intent to supply drugs (classes A, B and C), one count of conspiracy to supply Class C and one count of money laundering and received a two and a half year sentence.