Nigerian politician and wife who ‘plotted to harvest man’s kidney for their daughter’ to face trial

Couple allegedly treated 21-year-old as slave before he managed to escape to police station

Chiara Giordano
Thursday 07 July 2022 15:16
<p>Nigerian politician Ike Ekweremadu and his wife are set to face trial over an alleged plot to harvest a man’s kidney for their daughter </p>

Nigerian politician Ike Ekweremadu and his wife are set to face trial over an alleged plot to harvest a man’s kidney for their daughter

(AFP via Getty Images)

A Nigerian politician and his wife accused of plotting to harvest a man’s kidney for their daughter are set to face trial at the Old Bailey.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a district senator and lawyer, and his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, are alleged to have transported the 21-year-old man from Nigeria to the UK.

Prosecutors claim they planned to have his kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter.

The man is said to have refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, northwest London.

The Ekweremadus allegedly treated him as a slave before he escaped and went to Staines police station in Surrey.

The couple were arrested at Heathrow Airport on 21 June after arriving on a flight from Turkey. They appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court over the charges on Thursday.

Ike Ekweremadu is charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, while his wife is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

The couple were not asked to enter pleas, but the court heard they have indicated they will plead not guilty.

They deny the allegations, claim that there was a criminal conspiracy, and will say no exploitation occurred, it was said.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram remanded them in custody ahead of their next appearance at the Old Bailey, for a plea and trial preparation hearing, on 4 August.

Additional reporting by Press Association

