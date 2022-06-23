Two charged with bringing child to UK to harvest organs

The pair are being held in custody

Thomas Kingsley
Thursday 23 June 2022 11:09
<p>The child is being supported by Met officers </p>

(PA)

Two people have been charged with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrests following an investigation by the force’s specialist crime team.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 and Ike Ekweremadu, 60 both from Nigeria were charged with conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person with a view to harvest their organs.

They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today, the Met said.

The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

The Met said the child is being safeguarded and the force is working closely with partners to provide support.

More follows...

