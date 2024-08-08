Manhunt launched after three teenagers shot on quiet London street

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Three teenagers were shot on a quiet London street on Wednesday evening as police launched an urgent manhunt to find the suspect.

An 18-year-old and two 14-year-olds were found with gunshot wounds in Orpington, south London, after police were called to reports of a shooting.

The 18-year-old was discovered on Otlinge Road and was rushed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. The two 14-year-olds were then found nearby.

Following enquiries, police determined the shooting happened nearby on Yalding Grove. None of the victims have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Following enquiries, police determined the shooting happened nearby on Yalding Grove ( Google Maps )

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, 7 August at around 10pm police were called to Otlinge Road, BR5, following reports that a man had been shot.

“Police attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated an 18-year-old man before taking him to hospital.

“Police carried out all relevant enquiries and established that the shooting had taken place at Yalding Grove, BR5.

“Two further victims, both aged 14, were found with gunshot wounds whilst officers were carrying out a search of the area. The two boys were taken to hospital. The three victims have non-life threatening/changing injuries.”

Detective Inspector Raymond Sekalongo from the specialist Trident investigation team added: “Tackling violent crime in London remains our absolute focus and reducing shootings is key to that.

“We understand that this incident will cause concern within the community. We want to reassure you that we are carrying out fast-time enquiries to ensure that any suspect is apprehended.”

“I know that this may cause fear within the community, which is why I will ensure that officers are present within the area to listen to any of your concerns. Please do approach them if you need too, they are there to support you.”

The Metropolitan Police have requested for anyone with information to come them with information by stating CAD8033/07AUG. They also advised to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.