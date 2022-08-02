Owami Davies: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering missing student nurse
The two men remain in custody in south London
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a student nurse.
Owami Davies, 24, left her home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road in West Croydon on 7 July. Police say she was in a “vulnerable state” when she was last seen and urged Croydon residents to check their sheds outbuildings for anything suspicious.
On Monday two men, aged 27 and 23 were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation. They were taken to a south London police station where they remain in custody.
The Metropolitan Police said the disappearance remains a missing person investigation but said detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command are now leading enquiries to locate the 24-year-old in the “complex” probe.
Officers said they were “deeply concerned” following her disappearance as she has not had contact with family or work for almost a month now.
Detective Constable Marie Spear said: “Owami was in a vulnerable state when she was last seen and we need the public’s help in piecing together her movements on the night she went missing.
“I would urge anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, to contact police immediately.
“I’d also ask people in the west Croydon area to check their sheds and outbuildings and report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary.”
Officers have asked anyone with information about Owami’s whereabouts to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 22MIS025307.
Alternatively, contact the Missing People charity in confidence on 116 000.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.