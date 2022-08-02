For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a student nurse.

Owami Davies, 24, left her home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road in West Croydon on 7 July. Police say she was in a “vulnerable state” when she was last seen and urged Croydon residents to check their sheds outbuildings for anything suspicious.

On Monday two men, aged 27 and 23 were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation. They were taken to a south London police station where they remain in custody.

The Metropolitan Police said the disappearance remains a missing person investigation but said detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command are now leading enquiries to locate the 24-year-old in the “complex” probe.

Officers said they were “deeply concerned” following her disappearance as she has not had contact with family or work for almost a month now.

Detective Constable Marie Spear said: “Owami was in a vulnerable state when she was last seen and we need the public’s help in piecing together her movements on the night she went missing.

“I would urge anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, to contact police immediately.

“I’d also ask people in the west Croydon area to check their sheds and outbuildings and report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary.”

Officers have asked anyone with information about Owami’s whereabouts to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 22MIS025307.

Alternatively, contact the Missing People charity in confidence on 116 000.

More follows...