Owami Davies: Police issue new CCTV of missing student nurse

Owami Davies last seen just after midnight in West Croydon, south London

Joe Middleton
Wednesday 10 August 2022 20:05
New CCTV footage shows last known sighting of Owami Davies in Croydon

Detectives have released new CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies.

The 24-year-old, from Grays, Essex, was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on 7 July.

Newly released images show Ms Davies in a dark jacket, red Adidas T-shirt, light grey joggers, slider type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder.

The CCTV was taken at about 12.30am when she was seen walking north on London Road away from West Croydon.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “This latest CCTV shows Owami wearing a distinctive red top and heading towards the Norbury area.

“I would ask members of the public who were in this area, or nearby roads, to think back and call us if they remember seeing Owami and please do not underestimate how important your call could be.”

South Area Commander Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer said: “I can assure our community that all we can do to find Owami is being done.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in Specialist Crime, who are used to dealing with large, complex investigations and we are providing them all the assistance we can in this extensive inquiry.

“Everyone, I am sure, is hoping that Owami is safe and well and this nightmare for her friends and family will finally end.”

Owami Davies was last seen more than a month ago (Met Police/PA)

(PA Wire)

The Metropolitan Police said she had left her family home three days earlier on 4 July.

Owami‘s mother Nicol Davies has made public appeals through the police for help finding her daughter.

She said: “This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police.

“Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us, your help might make it so.”

Ms Davies was nearing the end of her studies and had secured a job with Guy’s and St Thomas’ health trust, her mother said. She had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.

Five people have been arrested during the course of the investigation for offences of suspected murder or kidnap.

All have since been released on bail, whilst the investigation team follow up on further inquiries.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4622.

Additional reporting by PA

