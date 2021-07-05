Oxford Circus stabbing victim’s mother hails ‘heroic’ skateboarders

The mother of a 60-year-old man who died after being stabbed in Oxford Circus has thanked two skateboarders for helping restrain the suspect.

Stephen Dempsey was found with stab injuries outside the Microsoft shop just before 8pm on 1 July. He died in hospital later that day. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

His mother Beryl Dempsey said his death, after what is believed to have been a random attack, had left her “shocked” and “lost for words”.

She praised the two men for stepping in after the attack for their “courage and bravery” and urged them to get in touch with police.

One of the two men used his skateboard to subdue the suspect, allowing him to be restrained, according to the Metropolitan Police.

In a statement released through the police force, Ms Dempsey said: “I feel lost for words. I still feel so shocked and I keep expecting him to just walk back through the door.

“He looked after me and I depended on him for so much. I relied on him for everything and I miss him terribly.

“I would like the opportunity to personally thank the two men who intervened in an attempt to save my son’s life.

“Your actions were heroic and I am grateful for your courage and bravery. Now I beg you to come forward and help police with their inquiries.”

The Met Police are trying to trace the skateboarders, as they did not stay at the scene to speak with officers and their details are not known.

Their role in the incident came to light after CCTV and other video footage was reviewed, according to a police spokesman.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, who is leading the investigation, said the men may be key witnesses.

She said they had shown “great courage”, adding: “I continue to stress that the actions of these men were entirely reasonable and are not in question.”

She stressed that police want to speak to them solely as witnesses and that by coming forward “they will significantly aid our investigation”.

Police have issued a photograph of the pair and urged them to call the incident room on 0208 785 8099.

Tedi Fanta Hagos, 25, from Ravenhill in Swansea, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with Mr Dempsey’s murder and possession of a knife.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

The force has asked anyone who can help with the investigation to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7129/01Jul, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.