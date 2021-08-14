Man left in life-threatening condition after Oxford Street stabbing
A man, believed to be in his 20s, is in life-threatening condition, police said
A man stabbed in London’s Oxford Street has been left fighting for his life in hospital, Metropolitan Police said.
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Oxford Street, near Oxford Circus, at 7:17pm on Friday, the force said.
Armed officers attended the scene along with London Ambulance Service.
A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with multiple stab wounds and taken to hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.
In a statement, the Met said: “Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was found suffering stab injuries and taken to hospital. He remains in a life-threatening condition.
“A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing. At this early stage of the investigation, no arrests have been made.”
A police cordon was still in place at around 10pm.
Last month, another man, aged 60, was stabbed to death on Oxford Street.
A 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged. The attack was treated as random and unprovoked.