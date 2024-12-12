Jurors retire to consider verdict in rape trial of rapper Slowthai

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Jurors in the trial of Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai have retired to consider their verdict after he and a friend were accused of raping two women at a student house party after a gig.

The musician, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, 29, and his co-accused Alex Blake-Walker, 27, are on trial at Oxford Crown Court, where they deny three joint charges of rape against two women, while Blake-Walker also denies sexual assault.

Judge Ian Pringle KC summed up the case on Thursday morning after a two-week trial, before he asked jurors to retire and deliberate.

Jurors heard during the trial that Frampton had performed at The Bullingdon music venue in Oxford on the evening of September 7 2021.

Following the gig, the two complainants went to Frampton’s tour bus before heading to their friend’s house for a party – with Frampton and Blake-Walker joining the group.

Frampton, Blake-Walker, and the two complainants then went on to the roof of the property, where it is claimed that the rapes took place.

The prosecution alleges Blake-Walker raped the first complainant while being encouraged by Frampton, and that Frampton twice raped the second complainant while being encouraged by Blake-Walker.

Frampton, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, and Blake-Walker, of Wallbutton Road, south-east London, agree that sexual activity took place with the complainants on the night of the alleged assaults, but say it was consensual.

During his evidence, Frampton accepted that he and Blake-Walker had “fist-bumped” at the time but denied this was encouraging each other.

The trial continues.